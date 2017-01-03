Temporary warming shelters opening in Owensboro
Low temperatures have homeless shelters in the region on high alert prompting emergency management officials to initiate a white flag event for the remainder of the week. This week, a shelter will be provided from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day at The Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|List of the Backpage girls in Owensboro
|53 min
|Yuck
|8
|Olivia Newton the stripper
|1 hr
|They are trash
|33
|Erica Fentress
|1 hr
|Once a pal
|17
|Bartender Lexi
|3 hr
|truth
|3
|Jd Spears
|3 hr
|Loser
|5
|Smell a rat??? Josh McGregor and Isaac Wooten b...
|3 hr
|Isacc
|5
|Industrial leasing
|4 hr
|Shady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC