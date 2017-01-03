Temporary warming shelters opening in...

Temporary warming shelters opening in Owensboro

Wednesday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Low temperatures have homeless shelters in the region on high alert prompting emergency management officials to initiate a white flag event for the remainder of the week. This week, a shelter will be provided from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day at The Salvation Army, 215 S. Ewing Road.

