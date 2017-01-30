Stolen parrot reunited with its Owensboro owner
The bird disappeared earlier, along with a TV and some other electronics in a Dalton Street home-break in, early Friday. Linda Pennington says she was devastated to learn the thieves stole her Gray African Parrot named Birdman.
