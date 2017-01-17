Search Begins for New Contractors on ...

Search Begins for New Contractors on Construction Projects

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WEHT

As the bankruptcy case of Peyronnin Construction makes it way through federal court in Evansville, project managers in western Kentucky look to restart projects the company worked on. One project hit by the bankruptcy is the new regional water plant in Calhoun, which will provide water to several McLean County cities.

