Precinct 30 voters in Owensboro will ...

Precinct 30 voters in Owensboro will decide on alcohol sales on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

It's the first wet, dry election in the city in more than four years. As we found out, it may also be the last in the city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kristal yewell 36 min yeah 7
Jeffry Durham 48 min lou 11
Ryan Ramsey and Jules Goff 1 hr Atractivenessly 3
What happened monday night on West 8 street by ... 1 hr Fbi 2
615 bolivar street 1 hr Tweaker territory 14
Whose got that rhinorrhea??? 1 hr happy 6
Weird 2 hr Listen up 1
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Daviess County was issued at January 23 at 8:45PM EST

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC