Police identify person of interest in Owensboro shooting

Police say 30-year-old Antonio C. Douglas is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Werner Ave. OPD detectives believe Douglas may have tried to change his appearance by cutting away his braids and trimming his facial hair short. If anyone has information on Douglas they are asked to contact OPD at 687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 687-8484.

