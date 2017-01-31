Person of interest in Owensboro shooting turns himself in
He was wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Werner Ave. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the jail website, Douglas is facing several charges including assault, criminal mischief and multiple counts of failure to appear.
