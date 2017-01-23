Owensboro Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King's Legacy
In Owensboro, hundreds of residents take part in an annual march down one of the city's busiest streets, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. "It shows a lot of support in this community for minorities and for our struggle," says Alexxis Ross-Logan, who marched in the event.
