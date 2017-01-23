Owensboro Remembers Dr. Martin Luther...

Owensboro Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King's Legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WEHT

In Owensboro, hundreds of residents take part in an annual march down one of the city's busiest streets, remembering Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. "It shows a lot of support in this community for minorities and for our struggle," says Alexxis Ross-Logan, who marched in the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shane Lyons 8 min i know the facts 3
Rebecca W (Becca Ann) 17 min BBNL 4
615 bolivar street 57 min Jdyhb 9
Ricky daughtary 1 hr Just saying 8
East side Snitches 1 hr Agree 7
Drugs and betrayal 1 hr Shady 3
Jessica Luttrell 1 hr News flash 2
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Daviess County was issued at January 23 at 8:45PM EST

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,187,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC