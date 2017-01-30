New subdivisions popping up in Owensboro

New subdivisions popping up in Owensboro

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Right off of Highway 60, near Audubon Elementary, is an empty field. That field won't be empty for too much longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Ross Twin Rivers 22 min Raven 3
meth labs? (Jul '11) 26 min Brandon 16
Good D 18-25 snapchat 45 min Omfg 8
Rebecca spurlock 46 min Omfg 2
Gabriel Nathaniel Taylor 1 hr On a Mission 1
Rebecca W "Becca Ann" 1 hr lmao 6
Taylor Velotta 1 hr Actually 6
add a word/drop a word (Oct '11) 3 hr words 2,907
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC