Mother arrested after son's body found in backyard of neighbor's property

Sunday Jan 29

A mother and one other person are facing felony charges after police found the body of the mother's son in neighbor's backyard. The body of Jose Breydi Gomez, 30-years-old, was located by the Owensboro Police Department in the 800 block of Breckenridge Street around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

