More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The snow didn't stop many from attending the monthly Rooster Booster breakfast in order to hear local leaders give updates on the city and county. Owensboro's new mayor, Tom Watson, focused the majority of his campaign on controlled spending and it was the focus of his address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanguard - Good place to work or no? 3 min looking for a job 1
Ryan Murphy 14 min Imwondering 1
tiffany white snitch? 16 min leslie 1
Tire repair 23 min Mrfixit 12
us bank nudes 26 min liv 7
Amanda frakes/powers 51 min Lololololol 6
add a word/drop a word (Oct '11) 1 hr yep 2,868
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,343

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC