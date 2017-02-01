Man Admits to Hitting Jose Gomez with...

Man Admits to Hitting Jose Gomez with Two-by-Four

Tuesday

We're learning new details about the Owensboro couple charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found over the weekend. Court records show Salvador Avila-Navarrete admitted to striking Jose Gomez in the head with a two-by-four at his home on Breckenridge Street.

