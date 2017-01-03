KY: Work on Parking Garage Design Begins

KY: Work on Parking Garage Design Begins

With state approval of Owensboro's downtown tax increment financing district, and the city securing the proceeds of a $15.8 million revenue bond issue, the city is moving ahead with a $9.26 million project to build a multilevel parking garage on West Second Street, a city official said on Wednesday. Ed Ray, city attorney and assistant city manager, said preliminary work on the design of the parking structure next to the existing 340-space Green River Intra-County Transit System garage, is underway.

