KSP: Owensboro police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash slid into intersection

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation shows that 36-year-old Timothy Hatfield, of Philpot, KY was driving west on KY 54 in a marked patrol vehicle for the Owensboro Police Department. Troopers say 36-year-old Misty Shaw, of Philpot, KY was stopped at the red light on Thurston-Dermont Road and 44-year-old Jody Burke, of Owensboro, KY was stopped across from Shaw on Millers Mill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.