GE building in Owensboro for sale
Mayor Tom Watson said in his state of the city that one of his goals as mayor is to find a tenant for this building, Hilco Real Estate in Northbrook, Illinois, is accepting bids on this building up until March 9. The listing price is $3.2-million for the 427,000 square-foot building. The GE motors plant closed here in Owensboro back in 2010.
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please tell me
|1 hr
|John Q
|6
|Hunter clouse
|2 hr
|Ray
|18
|Lexie Barr
|2 hr
|Bang
|1
|Justin murphy
|2 hr
|Jeff
|4
|Megan bowlds
|4 hr
|Lil br
|6
|Shane Lyons
|5 hr
|I volunteer
|19
|Anyone know Donnie Crowe?
|5 hr
|ShirleyL
|4
