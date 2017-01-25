GE building in Owensboro for sale

GE building in Owensboro for sale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Mayor Tom Watson said in his state of the city that one of his goals as mayor is to find a tenant for this building, Hilco Real Estate in Northbrook, Illinois, is accepting bids on this building up until March 9. The listing price is $3.2-million for the 427,000 square-foot building. The GE motors plant closed here in Owensboro back in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please tell me 1 hr John Q 6
Hunter clouse 2 hr Ray 18
Lexie Barr 2 hr Bang 1
Justin murphy 2 hr Jeff 4
Megan bowlds 4 hr Lil br 6
Shane Lyons 5 hr I volunteer 19
Anyone know Donnie Crowe? 5 hr ShirleyL 4
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC