GE building in Owensboro for sale

Mayor Tom Watson said in his state of the city that one of his goals as mayor is to find a tenant for this building, Hilco Real Estate in Northbrook, Illinois, is accepting bids on this building up until March 9. The listing price is $3.2-million for the 427,000 square-foot building. The GE motors plant closed here in Owensboro back in 2010.

