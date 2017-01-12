Evansville company's bankruptcy stall...

Evansville company's bankruptcy stalls progress on two major construction projects

Tuesday Jan 10

The sudden bankruptcy of an Evansville construction company has caused work on at least two major projects in the Tri-State to come to a halt. A source tells us the bankruptcy filing has halted construction on the McLean County Water Treatment Plant.

Owensboro, KY

