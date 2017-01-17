Another Owensboro hair salon burglarized

Another Owensboro hair salon burglarized

Officers say this one happened at the Visions Salon and Spa on Carlton Drive. Salon workers tell us the robber used a rock to break a window and got away with the money safe.

