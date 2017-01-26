Another Extension for Kentucky to Meet Real Id Guidelines
The commonwealth now has until June 6th to meet requirements in the REAL ID laws. If not, more than drivers licenses will be needed to board planes and enter federal buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big girl named Cody
|17 min
|Joebob
|5
|why are people following Mitch vinson
|21 min
|bdh
|3
|Numerous ways to cheat
|33 min
|Well
|2
|What does DURKA mean?
|41 min
|clnr
|4
|i love jessica estes forever (Jul '13)
|42 min
|wally
|12
|Who owns River City Industrial Services?
|1 hr
|Bunch of wannabes
|5
|Hospital hottie
|1 hr
|Heart broken
|2
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC