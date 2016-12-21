VFW Post 696 members remember attack on Pearl Harbor
There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled VFW Post 696 members remember attack on Pearl Harbor. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Wednesday night, Veterans of Foreign War Post 696 members in Owensboro remembered the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seventy-five years ago, Albert Alton Baughn was serving on the U.S.S. Nevada when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
|
#1 Monday Dec 12
FDR did it
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skinny girls
|9 min
|Butch
|4
|Drug Busts
|34 min
|Billy Norris
|5
|looking for a sugar mama
|47 min
|Butch
|2
|Scotty crabtree
|50 min
|Scott
|3
|Merry Christmas
|58 min
|Santa
|7
|Santa
|1 hr
|Al Gork
|4
|Young emt guy with short blonde hair??
|1 hr
|also in the know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC