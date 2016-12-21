There are on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled VFW Post 696 members remember attack on Pearl Harbor. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

Wednesday night, Veterans of Foreign War Post 696 members in Owensboro remembered the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seventy-five years ago, Albert Alton Baughn was serving on the U.S.S. Nevada when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.