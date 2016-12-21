VFW Post 696 members remember attack ...

VFW Post 696 members remember attack on Pearl Harbor

There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled VFW Post 696 members remember attack on Pearl Harbor. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

Wednesday night, Veterans of Foreign War Post 696 members in Owensboro remembered the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Seventy-five years ago, Albert Alton Baughn was serving on the U.S.S. Nevada when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
truth

Owensboro, KY

#1 Monday Dec 12
FDR did it
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skinny girls 9 min Butch 4
Drug Busts 34 min Billy Norris 5
looking for a sugar mama 47 min Butch 2
Scotty crabtree 50 min Scott 3
Merry Christmas 58 min Santa 7
Santa 1 hr Al Gork 4
Young emt guy with short blonde hair?? 1 hr also in the know 8
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC