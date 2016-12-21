'This is my home' Somali refugees adj...

'This is my home' Somali refugees adjust to Owensboro life

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Washington Times

The 4-year-old had a doctor's appointment to attend, but he would rather have stuck with his usual routine at Hager Preschool. "Yesterday, he was telling me, 'Papa, they're teaching us songs today!'" Ibrahim Hassan said from his living room the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skinny girls 10 min Butch 4
Drug Busts 35 min Billy Norris 5
looking for a sugar mama 48 min Butch 2
Scotty crabtree 51 min Scott 3
Merry Christmas 59 min Santa 7
Santa 1 hr Al Gork 4
Young emt guy with short blonde hair?? 1 hr also in the know 8
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC