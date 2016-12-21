ROMP Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
The 14th annual ROMP Festival is slated to take place June 21 - 24 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Organizers from the International Bluegrass Music Museum have revealed the initial round of acts appearing at Yellow Creek Park next year.
