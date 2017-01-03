Owensboro Mayor-Elect ready to take o...

Owensboro Mayor-Elect ready to take office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

When Mayor-Elect Tom Watson campaigned this year, he really pushed for more economic development. It was no surprise to hear him explain what that will mean for Owensboro when we spoke with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just for the ones still confused about a loving... 18 min Hurt never broken 1
I'll play the game 48 min John 22
Meth an weed dealer at diamond lakes 50 min Meatwad 3
katie murphy and mark daniels at MPW 53 min truth 3 14
Terry your days are running out! 1 hr Terry 53
Men not pleased at home 1 hr Letsrubthemtogether 24
Metalsa? Good or bad place to work and why 1 hr hi 2
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,450 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,866

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC