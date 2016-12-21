Owensboro homeless shelters preparing for cold weather
The Daniel Pitino Homeless Shelter and other shelters in Owensboro have a plan set if the white flag goes up. Angela Settle, the executive director at Daniel Pitino, said they're working with Daviess County EMA, St. Benedict's, and CrossRoads to Hope.
