Family grieving the loss of Amanda Riley
There are 3 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Family grieving the loss of Amanda Riley. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:
Right now, Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Amanda Riley, 30-years-old, of Livermore. Troopers tell us Riley's body was found in a lake Sunday on the Peabody Wildlife Management property in Ohio County.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Just terrible:(
United States
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Prayers!
United States
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Wonder if josh will actually go to jail this time
