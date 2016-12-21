Family grieving the loss of Amanda Riley

There are 3 comments on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Family grieving the loss of Amanda Riley. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

Right now, Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Amanda Riley, 30-years-old, of Livermore. Troopers tell us Riley's body was found in a lake Sunday on the Peabody Wildlife Management property in Ohio County.

Awful

Owensboro, KY

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Just terrible:(
sosad

United States

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Prayers!
Hmm

United States

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Wonder if josh will actually go to jail this time
Owensboro, KY

