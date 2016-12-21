Downtown river walk named after Mayor Ron Payne
If you are taking a stroll along the Owensboro Riverfront this evening, you will now be walking on the Ron Payne Riverwalk. That's because it was officially renamed to honor Owensboro's long time mayor.
