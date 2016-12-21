Daymar students to receive settlement checks - 2:13 pm updated:
Students who attended Daymar College, including the one here in Russellville, may be getting some of their debt repaid and may even be entitled to a cash payment. Last week, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar College's Kentucky campuses and online programs will begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million.
