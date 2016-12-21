Cyclist killed after being hit by car...

Cyclist killed after being hit by car in Owensboro

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to Owensboro Police, a car that was driving north on Carter Road hit a male cyclist who was trying to cross the street just north of Griffith Avenue. Carter Road is shut down near Griffith.

