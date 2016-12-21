Beshear: Daymar to refund former students -
Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar College's Kentucky campuses and online programs will this week begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case pursuant to a settlement the Office of the Attorney General entered into with Daymar in 2015 resolving a consumer protection lawsuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skinny girls
|11 min
|Butch
|4
|Drug Busts
|35 min
|Billy Norris
|5
|looking for a sugar mama
|48 min
|Butch
|2
|Scotty crabtree
|52 min
|Scott
|3
|Merry Christmas
|59 min
|Santa
|7
|Santa
|1 hr
|Al Gork
|4
|Young emt guy with short blonde hair??
|1 hr
|also in the know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC