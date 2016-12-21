Beshear: Daymar to refund former stud...

Beshear: Daymar to refund former students -

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar College's Kentucky campuses and online programs will this week begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case pursuant to a settlement the Office of the Attorney General entered into with Daymar in 2015 resolving a consumer protection lawsuit.

