Beshear: Daymar to refund former students

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar College's Kentucky campuses and online programs will this week begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case pursuant to a settlement the Office of the Attorney General entered into with Daymar in 2015 resolving a consumer protection lawsuit.

