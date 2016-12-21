3 killed, including 2 children, in wr...

3 killed, including 2 children, in wreck outside Owensboro

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Cpl. Duane Harper of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department tells news outlets that 35-year-old Kelly Brey, 8-year-old Abigail Brey and 7-year-old Katie Hodskins were pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday, east of Owensboro. Deputies believe Kelly Brey lost control of her SUV after cresting a hill, causing the car to collide with several trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skinny girls 10 min Butch 4
Drug Busts 34 min Billy Norris 5
looking for a sugar mama 48 min Butch 2
Scotty crabtree 51 min Scott 3
Merry Christmas 59 min Santa 7
Santa 1 hr Al Gork 4
Young emt guy with short blonde hair?? 1 hr also in the know 8
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC