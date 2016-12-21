3 killed, including 2 children, in wreck outside Owensboro

Cpl. Duane Harper of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department tells news outlets that 35-year-old Kelly Brey, 8-year-old Abigail Brey and 7-year-old Katie Hodskins were pronounced dead at the scene early Tuesday, east of Owensboro. Deputies believe Kelly Brey lost control of her SUV after cresting a hill, causing the car to collide with several trees.

