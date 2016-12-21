Black Friday shoppers start a day early
Some stores in Towne Square Mall opened ahead of Black Friday and we caught up with shoppers who tell us, it's all about the thrill of being first in line for deals. McLean County Resident Gaye Maglinger is trying to hit up all the stores this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skinny girls
|9 min
|Butch
|4
|Drug Busts
|34 min
|Billy Norris
|5
|looking for a sugar mama
|47 min
|Butch
|2
|Scotty crabtree
|50 min
|Scott
|3
|Merry Christmas
|58 min
|Santa
|7
|Santa
|1 hr
|Al Gork
|4
|Young emt guy with short blonde hair??
|1 hr
|also in the know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC