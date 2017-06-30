A Muslim in Rural Minnesota

A Muslim in Rural Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Debate Link

The Minneapolis Star Tribune has a gripping profile of a Muslim doctor living in Dawson, Minnesota -- why he moved there, how the election shook his faith in his neighbors, and his reluctant efforts to explain not just what Islam is, but why he experienced the widespread support for Donald Trump in his community as a deep and personal betrayal. It is a compelling and necessary read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Debate Link.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owatonna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Concord police chief charged with shooting... (Feb '07) Jun '17 cjmartin 36
Eddy ritchie (Dec '16) Dec '16 Gomer 1 1
News URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09) Dec '16 sobeit 11
News Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10) May '16 allan pichner 11
News Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16) Apr '16 USA USA USA USA 17
News One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08) Feb '16 Rhondasloveone 8
Looking for paranormal trackers to start a team (Sep '15) Sep '15 WolfTactix 1
See all Owatonna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owatonna Forum Now

Owatonna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owatonna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Owatonna, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC