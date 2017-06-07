Semi driver in fatal crash charged wi...

Semi driver in fatal crash charged with 2 misdemeanors

Wednesday Jun 7

Semi driver in fatal crash charged with 2 misdemeanors Semi driver said he "may have dozed off" before the crash Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2sE4NdV The driver of a semi that rear-ended a minivan taxi in March on U.S. Highway 10, killing the driver and a passenger, told investigators after the crash that he "may have dozed off" right before the crash. That's according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court charging James Delbert Cockram with two misdemeanors.

Read more at St. Cloud Times.

