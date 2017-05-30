Rochester Man Facing Attempted Murder...

Rochester Man Facing Attempted Murder, Assault Charges

Online court records show Ron Jaeger was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in Steele County court Friday morning. According to the Owatonna People's Press, police were called to the Skyline Gardens Trailer Park Thursday morning, where they found a woman stabbed eight times in the cheek, abdomen and in the back.

