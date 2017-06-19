Owatonna's Owl City finally explains his baffling bug-hugging 'Fireflies' line
Adam Young -- the reclusive electro-pop wunderkind from Owatonna, Minnesota -- rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his 2009 debut single, "Fireflies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Concord police chief charged with shooting... (Feb '07)
|Jun 1
|cjmartin
|36
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec '16
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
|Looking for paranormal trackers to start a team (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|WolfTactix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC