MaryAnn Petersen, 89, passed away peacefully with family nearby, on the evening of June 23, 2017 at the Owatonna Hospital. MaryAnn Thurmer was born on September 8, 1927 in Des Moines Township, Jackson County, Minnesota to August and Anna Libra Thurmer.

