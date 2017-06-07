Jensen running for Walz seat

Jensen running for Walz seat

Former state senator Vicki Jensen on Monday announced her intentions to run for the first congressional seat being vacated by Tim Walz, seeking the Democratic nomination. "Our ability to achieve our goals as individuals, families, businesses and communities depends on our courage to work together for our future," "I believe people want to send someone to Washington who tells it like it is, allows a seat at the table for everyone, and works hard because they do."

