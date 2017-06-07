Jensen running for Walz seat
Former state senator Vicki Jensen on Monday announced her intentions to run for the first congressional seat being vacated by Tim Walz, seeking the Democratic nomination. "Our ability to achieve our goals as individuals, families, businesses and communities depends on our courage to work together for our future," "I believe people want to send someone to Washington who tells it like it is, allows a seat at the table for everyone, and works hard because they do."
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Concord police chief charged with shooting... (Feb '07)
|Jun 1
|cjmartin
|36
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec '16
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
