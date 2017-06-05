Jensen announces bid for 1st District...

Jensen announces bid for 1st District seat

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Former state Sen. Vicki Jensen announced today she is running for the 1st Congressional District seat, becoming the first Democrat to officially jump into the race. Jensen, of Owatonna, said she wants to be a strong voice for rural communities to make sure they aren't being left behind.

