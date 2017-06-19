Friendship Wagon Train headed to area
The wagons are heading this way as the 2017 Friendship Wagon Train makes its journey through southeastern Minnesota June 24-July 1. The yearly event raises money for camperships for those attending Camp Winnebago outside Caledonia. Wagonmaster John Davis will be lining up the wagons for the 29th year on Saturday, June 24. This year the wagon train will start from the fairgrounds in Owatonna and end a week later in Goodhue.
