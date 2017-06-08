Courts
Cheyenne R. Howell, 23, of Villas, N.J.; Barbara A. Lindberg, 71, of Bloomington; Frederick S. Maass, 52, of Pine Island; George Pryszlak, 65, of Cleveland, Ohio; Christopher Rodriguez, 21, of Fort Lewis, Wash.; Adam D. Byers, 34, of Fairmont; Brian E. Gibb, 21, of Baldwin, Wis.; Douglas L. Boomgaarden, 31, of Fairmont; Wilson L. Leon Avila, 49, of Prosser, Wash.; Dipan Patel, 51, of Maple Grove; Jackie R. McCoy, 43, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; each fined $125. Failure to wear seat belt while in a motor vehicle - Peter A. Gribish, 30, of Owatonna; Chance D. Hanson, 29, of Odin; David J. Nelson, 22, of Trimont; each fined $110.
