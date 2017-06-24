Bands come from near, far for St. Cloud parade
Bands come from near, far for St. Cloud parade Cotter band travels 200 miles to march in St. Cloud parade Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2tHzRtS "We practice for about two hours a day every day, except for Saturday and Sunday," she said of band. "It's a lot more serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Concord police chief charged with shooting... (Feb '07)
|Jun '17
|cjmartin
|36
|Eddy ritchie (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
|Looking for paranormal trackers to start a team (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|WolfTactix
|1
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC