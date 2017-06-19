Another Democrat running for 1st District seat
Electronic pull-tabs salesman and former small business owner Colin Minehart has filed to run for the open congressional seat currently held by 1st District DFL Rep. Tim Walz. In March, Walz announced he would not seek re-election, instead running for Minnesota governor in 2018.
