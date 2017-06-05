Holiday weekend kicks off summer road trip season for many
It will soon be Memorial Day, so it's time for Minnesotans to brush off those dreary spring doldrums and take to the highways, rails and skies to jump-start the summer vacation season. Experts predict a busy one.
|West Concord police chief charged with shooting... (Feb '07)
|Jun 1
|cjmartin
|36
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec '16
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
