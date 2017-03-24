Holy Spirit Catholic School announces new principal
Rochester Catholic Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Smith has been selected to serve as principal of Holy Spirit Catholic School and will be joining the Rochester Catholic School family, beginning July 1, 2017. Rochester Catholic Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Smith has been selected to serve as principal of Holy Spirit Catholic School and will be joining the Rochester Catholic School family, beginning July 1, 2017.
