3 Southeast Minnesota Teacher of the Year semifinalists
Three Southeast Minnesota teachers were among the 37 possible candidates for this year's Teacher of the Year award. Owatonna's Scott Noet, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, Winona High School social studies teacher Linda Pfeilsticker, and Marsha Wilson, a fourth-grade teacher at Austin's Banfield Elementary were all named as semifinalists.
