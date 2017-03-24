24-unit memory care unit coming for Austin

Although not a complete solution for the city's housing shortage, additional care may be coming for those who have loved ones in need of extra help coping with neurodegenerative diseases. The Austin City Council approved unanimously in a 6-0 vote for a memory care facility to be built just east of St. John's Lutheran Church at 12th Street and 13th Avenue Northwest during Monday's session.

