Show-and-tell at Mayo Clinic

Show-and-tell at Mayo Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Lewiston-Altura senior Leah Brosig, left, looks at salmon DNA that became visible using an ethanol precipitation technique in a DNA structure lab at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the 17th Biennial Celebration of Research. Mi Hyeon Jang, middle right, assistant professor of neurosurgery, and Chang Hoon Cho, right, research fellow, show a mouse brain under a microscope analyzing neurons for Plainview-Elgin-Millville students in a regenerative neurobiology lab at Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during the 17th Biennial Celebration of Research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owatonna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eddy ritchie Dec '16 Gomer 1 1
News URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09) Dec '16 sobeit 11
Belart co. (Nov '07) Nov '16 Mary 106
News Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10) May '16 allan pichner 11
News Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 2
News Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16) Apr '16 USA USA USA USA 17
News One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08) Feb '16 Rhondasloveone 8
See all Owatonna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owatonna Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Steele County was issued at February 23 at 4:27AM CST

Owatonna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owatonna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Owatonna, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC