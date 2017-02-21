Photos: BaconFest

Photos: BaconFest

Friday Feb 3

Nicholas Halverson, 8, of Mantorville, fills his plate with crispy bacon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, during BaconFest at Canadian Honker Events at Kahler Apache in Rochester. The celebration featured six types of bacon among many other appetizers and desserts with bacon in them.

