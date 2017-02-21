Owatonna Bus Company celebrates Minne...

Owatonna Bus Company celebrates Minnesota's 1st School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Liberty Tribune

Wednesday was Minnesota's first-ever School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, and there was a celebratory luncheon at the headquarters of the Owatonna Bus Company to mark the occasion. The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day as a way to encourage school leaders, parents and students to celebrate the often overlooked profession, and Gov. Mark Dayton made an official proclamation to that effect, according to a release from the MSBOA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owatonna Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eddy ritchie Dec '16 Gomer 1 1
News URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09) Dec '16 sobeit 11
Belart co. (Nov '07) Nov '16 Mary 106
News Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10) May '16 allan pichner 11
News Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Spotted Girl 2
News Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16) Apr '16 USA USA USA USA 17
News One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08) Feb '16 Rhondasloveone 8
See all Owatonna Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owatonna Forum Now

Owatonna Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owatonna Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Owatonna, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC