Darrell Frederick Phelps
Darrell Frederick Phelps, age 79, of Owatonna was called home by his Heavenly Father early Monday morning, February 6, 2017. Darrell was born February 7, 1937 to Frederick and Dorothy Phelps in Dodge Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owatonna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eddy ritchie
|Dec '16
|Gomer 1
|1
|URGENT: Tell Federal Women's Prison in Minnesot... (May '09)
|Dec '16
|sobeit
|11
|Belart co. (Nov '07)
|Nov '16
|Mary
|106
|Owatonna Exchange Club to explore the history o... (Jan '10)
|May '16
|allan pichner
|11
|Tink Larson Reflects On Fire That Destroyed Par... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Minneapolis man charged with choking Owatonna g... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|USA USA USA USA
|17
|One injured in fireworks explosion in southeast... (Nov '08)
|Feb '16
|Rhondasloveone
|8
Find what you want!
Search Owatonna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC