Claremont woman pleads guilty in $62K case
A Claremont woman accused of wrongfully obtaining assistance over a three-year period - to the tune of nearly $62,000 - entered a guilty plea in the case. April Dawn Cortez, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Dodge County District Court to one count of wrongfully obtaining assistance, theft by false statements, concealment and impersonation, a felony charge.
