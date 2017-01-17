Wintry Mix Monday Night. Very Mild Second Half of January
The same storm system that brought significant icing across the Central U.S. over the weekend, will move into southern Minnesota late Monday - AM Tuesday. A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow will lead to difficult driving conditions Monday and AM Tuesday.
